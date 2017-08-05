USD/JPY Forecast: Bull flag breakout confirmed ahead of the June Fed rate hike
Resistance:
113.23 (weekly 100-MA)
113.99 (23.6% Fib R of 2011 low - 2015 high)
114.54 (23.6% Fib R of Nov low - Dec high)
115.50 (March high)
Support
112.82 (trend line support)
111.99 (38.2% Fib R of Nov low - Dec high)
111.60 (Feb low)
110.98 (weekly 5-MA)
- Monday’s bullish hammer candle coupled with an upside break from the bull flag pattern has opened doors for rally to 114.54 - 115.50 levels in the short-term.
- The daily MACD shows the bullish momentum could run out of steam, the RSI is near the overbought territory as well.
- Hence, we could see a bit of consolidation around 113.00 levels before the pair regains the bid tone and climbs to 114.54-115.50 levels.
- Bearish scenario - Two consecutive daily close below 111.99 would revive the bearish view.
Fed policy retakes centre stage
Over the last two months. The heightened geopolitical tensions and French election risk clearly overshadowed the rapidly changing Fed policy. March Fed minutes had revealed the policymakers are considering balance sheet normalization, but the story was largely ignored, which is evident from the losses in the US dollar.
However, with French election risk out of the way, the markets are more likely to focus on the Fed policy. Since Friday, we have heard at least three Fed bigwigs stress the need to continue with the rate hikes. The policymakers also think the Fed should begin trimming its massive balance sheet later this year.
The increasing call for normalization (balance sheet reduction & rate hikes) is because the policymakers want to ensure the Fed could go back to bond purchases if and when required.
The odds of the June rate hike currently stand above 80%, thus markets pretty much see a 25 basis point hike as a done deal. However, it is yet to be priced-in.
The hawkish Fed and the fact that markets are yet to price-in the same goes well with the bull flag breakout on the USD/JPY daily chart.
