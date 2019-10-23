USD/JPY Forecast: Brexit, trade, and broken support line all pointing to further falls

The safe-haven yen has been benefiting from demand due to growing worries.

Brexit and trade developments may continue weighing on the currency pair.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing a breakdown below the critical 50 SMA.

Not so fast – that has been the message on dual deals – Brexit and trade. Hopes now seem premature and uncertainty sends investors to the safety of the Japanese Yen.

The British parliament has rejected the break-neck timetable that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered to pass Brexit legislation. That vote, coming after an in-principle approval for his accord, implies an extension beyond the October 31 deadline. The EU will likely approve a delay until January 31, 2020, perhaps with an option to leave earlier if parliament ratifies the deal.

Will parliament pass the deal? The government put the process on ice and may opt for new elections. However, given the ample 30-MP majority the accord received in its first vote – Johnson may unfreeze the process. High uncertainty weighs on the market mood and the yen benefits.

On the US-Sino trade front – which was a more significant market mover for USD/JPY before the latest Brexit drama – there is a lack of progress. White House Economic Adviser said that concepts in the scope of the first phase may spill into the second one. Markets see this as an admission that Washington and Beijing are not getting closer.

Another minor reason for pessimism is a buildup in private oil inventories – reflecting lower global demand. Fears of a global slowdown may push USD/JPY lower.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY has lost the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart – a bearish sign. Moreover, it is capped by downtrend resistance that was formed last week and momentum remains negative. The pair continues trading above 100 and 200 SMAs.

Support awaits at 108.05, which was a swing low in mid-October. It is followed by the 108.85 area – where the 100 and 200 SMAs come together. Next, we find 107, a round number that provided support in mid-September.

Resistance awaits at 108.50, which was a double top in early October and mid-September. It is followed by 108.75, which has kept USD/JPY down early this week. The fresh peak of 188.95 is the next level to watch.

It is also worth noting the uptrend support line that accompanies USD/JPY since early October.