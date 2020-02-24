USD/JPY Current Price: 110.63
- Risk aversion amid spreading coronavirus backed the Japanese yen.
- US indexes collapsed, Treasury yields fell to multi-year lows.
- USD/JPY poised to extend its decline once below 110.20.
The USD/JPY pair lost roughly 100 pips this Monday on the back of risk-aversion. The market rushed away from high-yielding assets as the WHO warned that the coronavirus could become a pandemic after multiple cases were reported outside China. Wall Street collapsed, with the DJIA trading over 1,000 points lower ahead of the close, while Treasury yields plunged to multi-year lows, amid demand for safety. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.35%.
Japan celebrated a holiday this Monday and didn’t release macroeconomic data. This Tuesday, however, the country will publish the final version of the December Coincident Index, foreseen unchanged at 94.7, and the Leading Economic Index for the same month, seen steady at 91.6. Given that Japanese markets were closed, there’s a good chance that the daily opening there will result in another run to safety and away from equities.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bouncing from a daily low of 110.32, bearish, although struggling to recover above the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, now the immediate resistance at 110.62. In the 4-hour chart, the pair edged sharply lower after breaking below its 20 SMA, which has lost bullish strength. Technical indicators fell straight from overbought to oversold levels, now hovering near these lasts. Further declines are to be expected on a break below 111.20, the immediate support, toward the 109.50 price zone.
Support levels: 110.20 109.80 109.45
Resistance levels: 111.00 111.40 111.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at one-week highs above 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery to its highest in over a week as fears took over. Dollar hit in the US session by plummeting equities and government bond yields.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid virus-related USD weakness
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as coronavirus headlines push US yields and the dollar lower. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic
The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.