USD/JPY Forecast: Bouncing from critical support, but still not out of the woods

USD/JPY Current price: 104.71

Financial markets are mostly stable, waiting for a fresh catalyst.

US Federal Reserve chief Powell will offer a speech later in the day.

USD/JPY has recovered from fresh weekly lows, needs to break above 104.95.

The USD/JPY pair bottomed at 104.40 as the dollar’s broad weakness extended throughout the first trading session of the day, bouncing from the level as London came in, as the greenback is in recovery mode. The pair trades around 104.70, amid a persistent upbeat mood hurting demand for the safe-haven yen. European currencies, on the other hand, are up against the battered US currency.

Still, markets are relatively calm, in search of a fresh catalyst. Progress in the global immunization against coronavirus is slow but moving forward, although it hardly has an impact on financial markets, as investors have priced in long ago an economic comeback for the second half of this year. The approval of US President Joe Biden’s stimulus package could bring assets back to life, although it does not seem it will happen in the near-term.

Japan’s Producer Price Index in January resulted as expected at -1.6% YoY. The US will release the final readings of January inflation, while US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is set to speak later in the American afternoon.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has bounced from a critical support level, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4-hour chart, the 100 SMA converges with the Fibonacci level, reinforcing it as support. From a technical point of view, further gains still seem limited, as the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators barely recovered from oversold readings. The pair would have better chances of advancing once above 104.95, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70

Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75