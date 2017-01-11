USD/JPY Forecast: Bouncing from critical long term support

Bouncing from critical long term support. The Japanese yen accelerated its advance this Thursday, resulting in the USD/JPY pair plunging to its lowest since early December, down to 113.75 during London trading hours. The pair however, quickly recovered above the 114.00 level, a major long term critical support as it represents the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/15 rally. Better-than-expected employment data in the US is helping the pair to extend its bounce, but the downward potential is still strong, as the movement seems barely corrective. In the 1 hour chart, the price is well below its 100 and 200 SMAs that slowly gain bearish slopes, whilst technical indicators recovered from oversold territory, aiming higher still within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, however, the Momentum indicator maintains a bearish tone, the RSI indicator hovers around 34, and the price is far below its moving averages, all of which favors a downward extension, particularly on renewed selling interest below 114.00.

