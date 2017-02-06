USD/JPY Forecast: Bounce not enough to affect the bearish potential
USD/JPY Current price: 112.45
Bounce not enough to affect the bearish potential. The USD/JPY pair recovered above the 112.00 level after bottoming at 111.58, its lowest since late November, but dollar's advance against the Japanese currency, is within the most tepid across the currency board. Falling US equities and yields favored the safe haven currency, after US 10-year Treasury yields fell to 2.393% after trading at 2.49% on Friday. The pair is finding some traction ahead o Wall Street's opening, as US shares firmed up ahead of the opening. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that technical indicators are heading higher near their daily highs, but the price remains below a bearish 100 SMA, currently at 112.60, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, however, the technical picture is clearly bearish, as technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative territory after correcting oversold readings, whilst the price stands well below bearish moving averages. The 100 DMA stands around 111.55 today, the level to break to confirm a steeper slide towards the 110.00 region.
Support levels: 112.00 111.55 111.20
Resistance levels: 112.60 113.00 113.45
- R3 113.18
- R2 112.95
- R1 112.81
- PP 112.58
- S1 112.43
- S2 112.20
- S3 112.06
