USD/JPY Current price: 107.17

The Bank of Japan removed the limit to buying government bonds.

Economic re-openings underpin the market’s mood despite caution about a second wave.

USD/JPY is bearish in the short-term, critical support level at 106.95.

The USD/JPY pair is down this Monday, with the yen up on an upbeat market mood and BOJ’s monetary policy announcement. The central bank had a one-day meeting instead of the usual two, and as suspected, policymakers removed the limit to buying government bonds. They will also relax rules and expand the type of assets the bank accepts as collateral.

Meanwhile, the better market mood that keeps equities in the green weighs on the greenback. Hopes are focused on economic re-openings, particularly in Europe, although fears of a second wave of contagions point to a gradual process that could be reverted.

The macroeconomic calendar is light today in a busy week. The US will publish the April Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business index, previously at -70.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has bottomed at 107.04 and is trading not far above the level. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the price is further below moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish strength. Technical indicators moved into negative territory, although lacking enough strength to confirm another leg south. Bears will likely take over the pair on a break below 106.95, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.10

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.10