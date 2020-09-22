USD/JPY Current price: 104.42

Fed Powell’s testimony under the spotlight as more help from Congress needed to back the economy.

Equities struggle around their opening levels amid coronavirus-related concerns.

USD/JPY is biased lower and could break below 104.00 in the near-term.

The USD/JPY pair trades around 104.40, easing from the high set this week at 104.90, as the market mood remains depressed. Equities’ slump, however, stalled, with European indexes positing modest gains and keeping US futures afloat. Concerns about a second coronavirus wave in the Old Continent and new lockdowns will likely keep the sentiment at check. Demand for the greenback eases across the FX board, although against European rivals, it remains near multi-week highs achieved on Monday.

The sour sentiment, in the meantime, fuels demand for the Japanese currency ahead of US Federal Reserve Chief Powell’s testimony before Congress. Powell is due to testify on the CARES Act before the House Financial Services Committee, although the document has already been released. According to it, the economy is showing a “marked improvement,” but the future is highly uncertain and depends on controlling the coronavirus pandemic. It also shows that Powell will refer to the need for more help from Congress.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has retreated from around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump and now trades below the 23.% retracement of the same slump, this last at 104.50. The pair is biased lower according to the 4-hour chart, as it’s now developing below a firmly bearish 20 SMA. The larger moving averages also head lower although far above the shorter one, while technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative levels. The 104.00 level is the immediate support, with a steeper decline expected on a break below it.

Support levels: 104.00 103.65 103.20

Resistance levels: 104.50 104.90 105.35