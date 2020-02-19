USD/JPY Current price: 110.34

Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance printed a deficit at ¥1312.6B in January.

US FOMC Minutes to be out in the American afternoon, no surprises expected.

USD/JPY short-term bullish, at its highest since May 2019.

Market players are in a better mood this Wednesday, as China reported that the number of coronavirus contagion cases outside the Hubei province is slowing. That weighs the most on the Japanese yen due to its safe-haven condition and the batch of recessionary data released in the last couple of weeks. The USD/JPY pair is at fresh yearly highs above 110.30, trading a few pips above the level. However, the greenback eased just modestly while gold hold on to its latest gains, suggesting a cautious stance prevails among investors.

Japan released overnight its January Merchandise Trade Balance, which resulted in ¥-1312.6B, better than the ¥-1694.9B expected although much worse than the previous ¥-154.6B. Imports were down by 3.6% while exports decreased by 3.5% in the same month. Machinery Orders in December fell by 3.5%, much worse than the -1.3% forecast. The US will release today MBA Mortgages Applications for the week ended February 14, and January Housing Starts and Building Permits. During the American afternoon, the FOMC will release the Minutes of its January meeting.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at its highest since May last year, bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair rallies after finding support around a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their upward momentum well into positive levels. As long as it holds above 110.10, the risk will remain skewed to the upside, with the next relevant resistance level at 110.95.

Support levels: 110.10 109.75 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.60 110.95 111.20