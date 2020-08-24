USD/JPY Current price: 105.97

US Treasury yields remained around their Friday closing levels, limiting USD/JPY intraday range.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Tuesday.

USD/JPY posted a modest intraday advance but needs to move past 106.35 to turn bullish.

The USD/JPY pair spent the first day of the week trading inside Friday’s range, ending the day with modest gains ahead of the 106.00 level. The pair seesawed between gains and losses which were led by the dollar’s demand. Equities soared, underpinning the pair, although limited action around government bond yields kept the pair within familiar levels. US Treasury yields ticked modestly higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spending most of the day at 0.64%. Japan didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week, and its calendar will remain empty this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral stance as the day comes to an end. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has spent most of the day between its 20 and 100 SMA, both maintaining modest bullish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless around their midlines. An immediate support area comes around 105.50, with a steeper decline expected once below it. Bulls could take their chances on a break above 106.35.

Support levels: 105.50 105.05 104.60

Resistance levels: 105.90 106.35 106.70