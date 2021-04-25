USD/JPY Current price: 107.91
- The broad dollar’s sell-off continues to support JPY gains.
- Japanese National inflation remained at negative levels in March.
- USD/JPY maintains its near-term bearish stance, could lose the 107.00 level.
The USD/JPY pair on Friday to 107.47, its lowest since early on March, trimming most of its intraday losses ahead of the close but ending in the red for a fifth consecutive day. The pair fell on prevalent dollar’s weakness and subdued government bond yields, as that on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.56%. The later bounce took place in the American afternoon, following solid gains in Wall Street.
Japan published March National Inflation, which decreased by 0.2% YoY, worse than anticipated. The core annual reading, which excludes fresh food prices, improved to -0.1% from the previous -0.4%. The country also published the preliminary estimate of the April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 53.3, much better than the previous 52.7. The country will unveil the March Corporate Service Price Index and the final reading of the February Leading Economic Index this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, but its oversold conditions in the daily chart may result in a bullish corrective advance. The mentioned time-frame shows that the pair is far below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain near oversold readings. The 100 SMA advances above the 200 SMA, both well below the current level. The risk remains skewed to the downside in the 4-hour chart, as a bearish 20 SMA caps the upside while developing well below the longer ones. Technical indicators recovered from near oversold readings but lost bullish strength within negative levels.
Support levels: 107.45 107.10 106.80
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.85
