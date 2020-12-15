USD/JPY Current price: 103.73

Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance is foreseen posting a surplus of ¥529.8 billion in November.

The American dollar remains the worst performer, quickly falling on stocks’ advance.

USD/JPY is under pressure and once again poised to challenge the 103.50 support level.

The USD/JPY pair advanced to a daily high of 104.14 at the beginning of the day, as the greenback found temporal support on risk-off sentiment. However, the pair changed course during US trading hours, falling towards the current 103.70 price zone. Wall Street posted some modest gains, while Treasury yields rose, backed by hopes that US lawmakers are moving forward on fiscal stimulus.

Japan will publish on Wednesday the November Merchandise Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of ¥529.8 billion after printing at ¥872.9 billion in the previous month. Imports are foreseen falling by 10.5% while exports are expected to increase by 0.5%. The country will also publish the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI’s preliminary estimate, previously at 49.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading near its daily low, and technically bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA rejected bullish attempts, with the moving average accelerating its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators have eased from around their midlines to stabilize within negative levels, leaving doors open for additional declines.

Support levels: 103.50 103.10 102.70

Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.75