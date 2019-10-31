USD/JPY Current Price: 108.02

The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy on hold for one more month.

The Japanese October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, seen steady at 48.5.

USD/JPY broke below 108.00, scope to test 106.80 area with NFP report.

The USD/JPY pair lost the 108.00 level in the US afternoon, extending its decline for a second consecutive day and settling around it. The slump was triggered this Thursday by US-China trade war headlines, indicating that Chinese authorities are doubting about reaching a long-term deal with the US. Asian equities managed to close with gains, but European indexes edged lower, while Wall Street collapsed, further weighed by headlines indicating that the US Congress approved Trump’s impeachment process. The run to safety saw government debt yields falling, with the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.68%.

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected, hinting it may steepen easing in the future. Data in Japan was generally encouraging, as September Industrial Production rose by 1.1% YoY against an expected decline of 4.1%. Housing Starts in the same month declined by 4.9%, less than anticipated, while October Consumer Confidence ticked higher to 36.2. The country will release employment data and the October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, seen steady at 48.5.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at its lowest since October 10, short-term bearish, according to intraday technical readings. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is now below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators pared their declines, currently consolidating losses in extreme oversold territory. The upcoming direction will depend on how the market reacts to the US NFP report, yet the risk is skewed to the downside. The next support comes at 107.65, with a break below it exposing the 106.80 price zone.

Support levels: 107.65 107.20 106.80

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.85