USD/JPY Current price: 109.82

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo.

US Treasury yields plunged amid concerns about slowing global growth.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and could extend its slump to sub-109.00.

The USD/JPY pair plummeted to 109.53, the lowest in almost a month, as risk aversion took over financial markets. The dismal sentiment was triggered by rising concerns about the global economic slowdown and mounting demand for safe-haven government bonds, which in turn sent yields to their lowest since last February. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was down to 1.25%, to end the day around 1.29%.

News coming from Japan were discouraging, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo amid resurgent coronavirus contagions. The measure will run through to August 22, and Tokyo Olympics will be held without public. Additionally, the BOJ is reportedly expected to cut the growth forecast for this year as a result of covid-related restrictions. The central bank is scheduled to meet next week.

Data wise, Japan published the May Trade Balance, which posted a modest ¥2 billion surplus, well below the previous ¥289.5 billion. The Eco Watchers Survey indicated that the Outlook improved in June to 52.4, while the assessment of the current situation deteriorated to 47.6. The country will publish June Money Supply early on Friday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair bounced from the mentioned low as US indexes pulled off their intraday lows, currently trading in the 109.80 price zone. The risk remains skewed to the downside, as the 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading lower almost vertically after crossing below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have corrected extreme oversold conditions, but show no signs of recovering further, in line with a fresh round of selling.

Support levels: 109.50 109.10 108.75

Resistance levels: 110.15 110.50 110.90