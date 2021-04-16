USD/JPY Current price: 108.76

The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is foreseen at 89.6 in April.

US Treasury yields advanced intraday, giving temporal support to the greenback.

USD/JPY keeps finding sellers on approaches to 109.00, risk skewed to the downside.

The USD/JPY pair has posted a modest intraday advance, reaching a daily high of 108.96, to then retreat and currently trade at around 108.75. The dollar found some strength in US government bond yields, which bounced back from monthly lows. However, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is now hovering around 1.57%, not far from the lower end of its yearly range. Meanwhile, Asian and European equities are up, pushing Wall Street’s futures up.

Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic figures this Friday, while the US will release March Housing Starts and Building Permits and the preliminary estimate of the April Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 89.6 from 84.9 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it met sellers around a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which keeps heading south below the longer ones. The Momentum indicator advanced to its midline before resuming its decline, while the RSI holds near oversold readings, having lost its bullish strength. The pair bottomed for the week at 108.60, with a break below the level opening the door for a test of the 108.00 level.

Support levels: 108.60 108.30 108.00

Resistance levels: 109.20 109.60 110.00