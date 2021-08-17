The USD/JPY pair trades at around 109.50 heading into the Asian session and is still at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps heading south above the current level and below the longer ones, reflecting strong selling interest. Meanwhile, technical indicators have corrected extreme oversold readings but turned flat within negative levels, hinting at another leg south in the near term.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day offered a positive surprise. The June Tertiary Industry Index printed at 2.3% MoM, improving from the previous -2.7%. On Wednesday, the country will publish the July Merchandise Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of ¥139.9 billion, and June Machinery Orders, expected to have advanced 15.8% YoY.

The USD/JPY pair managed to add a few pips on Tuesday as the greenback gained on a run to safety. The pair spent the first half of the day consolidating in the 109.20/30 price zone, finally reacting to discouraging US Retail Sales figures. Stocks maintained the soft tone, with US indexes ending the day in the red, while US government bond yields remained under pressure but settled off daily lows. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note bottomed at 1.217%,

