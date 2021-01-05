USD/JPY Current price: 102.84

Fears eased, but investors are cautious ahead of the US Georgia election’s outcome.

The US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI this Tuesday.

USD/JPY is technically bearish on the prevalent dollar’s weakness.

Markets have finished digesting the latest discouraging coronavirus-related headlines, which means the dollar is once again suffering. The USD/JPY pair resumed its decline and approaches Monday’s low at 102.70, as European indexes post modest advances.

Investors are now focused on US Georgia Senate elections. The state will decide whether the Senate will remain in the hands of Republicans, or if it will end split 50/50 with Democrats. In the latter case, upcoming vice-president Kamala Harris will make the difference in her Senate´s president role.

The macroeconomic calendar included this Tuesday, Japan´s December Monetary Base, which resulted at 18.3% YoY, beating expectations. The US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 56.6 in December from 57.5 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its slump. The 4-hour chart shows that a firmly bearish 20 SMA contained the upside, now around 103.10. Technical indicators were unable to hold above their midlines, and are now flat within negative levels. The pair would accelerate south on a break below 102.70, the immediate support.

Support levels: 102.70 102.30 101.95

Resistance levels: 103.10 103.50 103.90