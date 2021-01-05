USD/JPY Current price: 102.84
- Fears eased, but investors are cautious ahead of the US Georgia election’s outcome.
- The US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI this Tuesday.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish on the prevalent dollar’s weakness.
Markets have finished digesting the latest discouraging coronavirus-related headlines, which means the dollar is once again suffering. The USD/JPY pair resumed its decline and approaches Monday’s low at 102.70, as European indexes post modest advances.
Investors are now focused on US Georgia Senate elections. The state will decide whether the Senate will remain in the hands of Republicans, or if it will end split 50/50 with Democrats. In the latter case, upcoming vice-president Kamala Harris will make the difference in her Senate´s president role.
The macroeconomic calendar included this Tuesday, Japan´s December Monetary Base, which resulted at 18.3% YoY, beating expectations. The US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 56.6 in December from 57.5 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its slump. The 4-hour chart shows that a firmly bearish 20 SMA contained the upside, now around 103.10. Technical indicators were unable to hold above their midlines, and are now flat within negative levels. The pair would accelerate south on a break below 102.70, the immediate support.
Support levels: 102.70 102.30 101.95
Resistance levels: 103.10 103.50 103.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
