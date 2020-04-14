USD/JPY Current price: 107.42

Better-than-expected Chinese trade figures boosted the market’s mood.

Coronavirus-related headlines continue to indicate flattening curves in Europe.

USD/JPY bearish, capped by sellers aligned around 107.65.

The USD/JPY pair is trading near a fresh weekly low of 107.37, amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The market’s mood improved during Asian trading hours, as the Chinese Trade Balance resulted better than expected, posting a surplus of $19.9B in March. Imports were down by 0.9% while exports decreased by 6.6%, both better than anticipated.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers in the most hit European countries continue to improve, although at a painful pace. Most major economies have extended the lock-downs into early May, while slowly re-opening some non-essential business, in an attempt to return to normal in stages. In the US, on the contrary, the pandemic has not yet reached a peak, while President Trump says he wants to restart the economy earlier than recommended.

Meanwhile, Japan didn’t release relevant data, and the US calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, unable to advance beyond the 38.2% retracement of its March decline at 107.65, the immediate resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that moving averages gain bearish traction above the current level, and above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators remain within negative levels with modest bearish strength, still aiming lower and indicating further declines ahead.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50