USD/JPY Current price: 107.42
- Better-than-expected Chinese trade figures boosted the market’s mood.
- Coronavirus-related headlines continue to indicate flattening curves in Europe.
- USD/JPY bearish, capped by sellers aligned around 107.65.
The USD/JPY pair is trading near a fresh weekly low of 107.37, amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The market’s mood improved during Asian trading hours, as the Chinese Trade Balance resulted better than expected, posting a surplus of $19.9B in March. Imports were down by 0.9% while exports decreased by 6.6%, both better than anticipated.
Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers in the most hit European countries continue to improve, although at a painful pace. Most major economies have extended the lock-downs into early May, while slowly re-opening some non-essential business, in an attempt to return to normal in stages. In the US, on the contrary, the pandemic has not yet reached a peak, while President Trump says he wants to restart the economy earlier than recommended.
Meanwhile, Japan didn’t release relevant data, and the US calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, unable to advance beyond the 38.2% retracement of its March decline at 107.65, the immediate resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that moving averages gain bearish traction above the current level, and above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators remain within negative levels with modest bearish strength, still aiming lower and indicating further declines ahead.
Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
