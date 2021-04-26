USD/JPY Current price: 108.11

An intraday uptick in government bond yields and US equities underpinned USD/JPY.

The Japanese February Leading Economic Index was downwardly revised to 98.7.

USD/JPY settled above 108.00 but is bearish in the wider picture.

The USD/JPY pair turned higher on Monday, putting an end to a six-day losing streak. However, the pair heads into the Asian opening trading at around 108.10, far from suggesting an interim bottom. The pair advanced during US trading hours, helped by an uptick in government bond yields, later retaining gains as US indexes recovered from intraday lows.

Japan published the March Corporate Service Price Index, which improved to 0.7% from 0%, beating expectations. The final version of the February Leading Economic Index came in at 98.7, below the previous estimate of 99.7. The Coincident Index for the same month was upwardly revised to 89.9 from 89. This Tuesday, the Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near-term, with the wider picture still favoring the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their bullish strength after entering positive territory. The 100 SMA accelerated its decline below the 200 SMA, both well above the current level.

Support levels: 107.80 107.45 107.10

Resistance levels: 108.30 108.80 109.20