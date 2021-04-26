USD/JPY Current price: 108.11
- An intraday uptick in government bond yields and US equities underpinned USD/JPY.
- The Japanese February Leading Economic Index was downwardly revised to 98.7.
- USD/JPY settled above 108.00 but is bearish in the wider picture.
The USD/JPY pair turned higher on Monday, putting an end to a six-day losing streak. However, the pair heads into the Asian opening trading at around 108.10, far from suggesting an interim bottom. The pair advanced during US trading hours, helped by an uptick in government bond yields, later retaining gains as US indexes recovered from intraday lows.
Japan published the March Corporate Service Price Index, which improved to 0.7% from 0%, beating expectations. The final version of the February Leading Economic Index came in at 98.7, below the previous estimate of 99.7. The Coincident Index for the same month was upwardly revised to 89.9 from 89. This Tuesday, the Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near-term, with the wider picture still favoring the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their bullish strength after entering positive territory. The 100 SMA accelerated its decline below the 200 SMA, both well above the current level.
Support levels: 107.80 107.45 107.10
Resistance levels: 108.30 108.80 109.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed
From a daily perspective, the price has failed at the downside, and although it penetrated some of the support, the bulls have stepped in and the price has closed at the 61.8% Fibo.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?