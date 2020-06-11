USD/JPY Current price: 106.94

A dovish US Federal Reserve undermined the market’s mood.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5 are foreseen at 1.55 million.

USD/JPY struggling with 107.00 after reaching a fresh three-week low.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.79, its lowest since mid-May, after a dovish US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. As widely expected, the central bank left the federal funds target rate unchanged at 0%-0.25% range, although economic projections indicated that policymakers see rates steady through the next two years. The dollar fell against safe-haven assets as equities turned red. Indexes in Europe and Asia trade over 2.0% lower, dragging Wall Street’s future to fresh weekly lows.

Additionally, US Treasury yields extended their declines to new weekly lows, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down to 0.69%. The pair bounced just modestly from the mentioned low as equities pared the bleeding, but the bearish case persists in both.

The upcoming American session will bring US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5, foreseen at 1.55 million and May’s PPI, expected to have slid by 0.1% in the month, and up by 0.4% when compared to a year earlier.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to the 4-hour chart, developing below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads south almost vertically, already below the 100 SMA, and en route to pierce the 200 SMA. Technical indicators are correcting from oversold readings but remain dip into the red. A recovery above 107.30 should indicate easing selling interest, but the bullish potential will remain limited as long as the pair holds below 107.70.

Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.80

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.00