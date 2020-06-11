USD/JPY Current price: 106.94
- A dovish US Federal Reserve undermined the market’s mood.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5 are foreseen at 1.55 million.
- USD/JPY struggling with 107.00 after reaching a fresh three-week low.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.79, its lowest since mid-May, after a dovish US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. As widely expected, the central bank left the federal funds target rate unchanged at 0%-0.25% range, although economic projections indicated that policymakers see rates steady through the next two years. The dollar fell against safe-haven assets as equities turned red. Indexes in Europe and Asia trade over 2.0% lower, dragging Wall Street’s future to fresh weekly lows.
Additionally, US Treasury yields extended their declines to new weekly lows, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down to 0.69%. The pair bounced just modestly from the mentioned low as equities pared the bleeding, but the bearish case persists in both.
The upcoming American session will bring US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5, foreseen at 1.55 million and May’s PPI, expected to have slid by 0.1% in the month, and up by 0.4% when compared to a year earlier.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to the 4-hour chart, developing below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads south almost vertically, already below the 100 SMA, and en route to pierce the 200 SMA. Technical indicators are correcting from oversold readings but remain dip into the red. A recovery above 107.30 should indicate easing selling interest, but the bullish potential will remain limited as long as the pair holds below 107.70.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.80
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.