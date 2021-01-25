USD/JPY Current price: 103.78
- The Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting this Tuesday.
- US Treasury yields under pressure amid doubts on US President Biden’s stimulus plan.
- USD/JPY keeps trading below the 104.00 level, unable to attract investors.
Demand for the greenback of risk-aversion pushed USD/JPY to a daily high of 103.93, although the same dismal sentiment limited the pair’s advance, which finally settled around 103.80. The dollar’s demand eased in the last trading session of the day, as US indexes bounced from intraday lows. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields came under pressure, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down to 1.03%, weighed by news that US President Biden’s stimulus plan faces opposition from Republican and Democrat lawmakers.
Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week, but will publish BOJ’s Monetary Policy Meeting minutes this Tuesday, alongside the December Corporate Service Price Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is consolidating above the 38.2% retracement of its January advance at 103.70, the immediate support level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading above all of its moving averages, which converge directionless in the 103.60 price zone. The Momentum indicator retreats within positive levels, while the RSI is flat around 53. A daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020 stands around 104.25, but the pair needs to advance beyond 104.40, the monthly high, to turn bullish.
Support levels: 103.70 103.25 102.90
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7700
The poor performance of equities undermined demand for the AUD. Still, AUD/USD trades a few pips above the 0.7700 mark. Sentiment will likely keep setting the pair’s direction.
EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows
Risk-aversion drove EUR/USD lower alongside dismal German data. The dollar’s demand eased, but the risk of another leg lower is high ahead of first-tier events later in the week.
Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier
Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall.
XAU/USD stays dangerously close to key support area near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair started the new week in a quiet manner and moved sideways in a relatively tight range in the Asian trading hours. Although the pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of $1,868 during the European session, it reversed its course and dropped all the way to $1,847.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.