USD/JPY Current price: 103.78

The Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting this Tuesday.

US Treasury yields under pressure amid doubts on US President Biden’s stimulus plan.

USD/JPY keeps trading below the 104.00 level, unable to attract investors.

Demand for the greenback of risk-aversion pushed USD/JPY to a daily high of 103.93, although the same dismal sentiment limited the pair’s advance, which finally settled around 103.80. The dollar’s demand eased in the last trading session of the day, as US indexes bounced from intraday lows. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields came under pressure, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down to 1.03%, weighed by news that US President Biden’s stimulus plan faces opposition from Republican and Democrat lawmakers.

Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week, but will publish BOJ’s Monetary Policy Meeting minutes this Tuesday, alongside the December Corporate Service Price Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating above the 38.2% retracement of its January advance at 103.70, the immediate support level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading above all of its moving averages, which converge directionless in the 103.60 price zone. The Momentum indicator retreats within positive levels, while the RSI is flat around 53. A daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020 stands around 104.25, but the pair needs to advance beyond 104.40, the monthly high, to turn bullish.

Support levels: 103.70 103.25 102.90

Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80