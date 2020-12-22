USD/JPY Current price: 103.40

The market’s sentiment remains sour as investors assess the latest coronavirus news.

The US Congress voted to approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

USD/JPY is at risk of extending its slump, immediate support at 103.15.

The USD/JPY pair consolidates Monday’s losses in the 103.40 price zone, as the market’s sentiment remains sour. Investors are still trying to digest the news that a new coronavirus strain could be spreading in Europe after the UK announced it discovered it back in September. Given it’s highly contagious, further lockdowns and travel bans are likely, which means another delay in an economic comeback.

Meanwhile, the US Senate voted to approve a $900 billion coronavirus relief package tied to a funding bill. The House approved the measure and it now needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar remained empty on Tuesday, while the US one includes the final reading of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product and November Existing Home Sales.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is barely holding above a flat 20 SMA, while below the larger ones, which maintain their bearish slopes. The Momentum indicator is crossing its midline into negative levels with limited strength, while the RSI indicator holds directionless around 47. The pair will likely accelerate its decline on a break below 103.15, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30