USD/JPY Current price: 108.86
- Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise.
- Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading.
- USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Market players are on their toes this Monday, running in search of safety. The Chinese Health Commission reported on Sunday that the coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and that infections could continue to rise, triggering demand for safe-haven assets. The USD/JPY pair gapped lower at the weekly opening and traded as low as 108.72. An attempt to recover ground saw it hitting a daily high of 109.13, still below Friday’s close, but it resumed its slump with London opening, trading below the 109.00 level.
The macroeconomic calendar was quiet during the Asian session, with Australia on holidays and no data coming from Japan. The US will publish today December New Home Sales, seen increasing by 1.5% and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for January, expected at -3.1 from -3.2. The reports won’t affect sentiment-related trading.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around the 50% retracement of its January rally, measured between 107.64 and 110.28. The pair is technically bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as it has extended its slide far below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA about to cross below the larger ones all of them above 109.30. Technical indicators stand within oversold levels, lacking clear directional strength but keeping the risk skewed to the downside. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally comes at 108.65, providing an immediate support.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.75
