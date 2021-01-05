USD/JPY Current price: 102.65
- US Treasury yields and Wall Street posted modest intraday advances.
- Japan reported 4,670 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
- USD/JPY keeps posing lower lows, aiming to 101.17, March 2020 low.
The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh multi-month low of 102.60 this Tuesday, as US traders resumed selling the greenback. Equities’ behavior failed to impress, as European indexes closed mixed around their opening levels, while Wall Street posted a modest recovery after Monday’s slump. US Treasury yields ticked higher, reflecting a better market mood. However, it was not enough to push the USD/JPY higher. Meanwhile, Japan reported 4,670 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Japan published December Monetary Base, which resulted at 18.3% YoY, beating expectations. This Wednesday, the country will release the December Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 38.5 from 33.7 previously, and the Jibun Bank Services PMI for the same month, foreseen at 47.2.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades near the mentioned daily low, still heading towards March 2020 monthly low at 101.17. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair accelerated south after meeting sellers on another approach to a bearish 20 SMA. This last remains well below the longer ones, which also head south. Technical indicators remain within negative levels with uneven bearish strength, anyway signaling further declines ahead.
Support levels: 102.30 101.95 101.60
Resistance levels: 102.90 103.30 103.70
