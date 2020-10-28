USD/JPY Current price: 104.31

The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its monetary policy on hold in its monthly meeting.

Retail Trade in Japan is foreseen plummeting 7.7% in September, Consumer Confidence is also seen declining.

The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance in the near-term with lower lows at sight.

The Japanese yen strengthened against its American rival in a risk-averse environment, with USD/JPY falling to 104.10, a level that was last seen in September. The pair got to bounce from such low but to stabilize around 104.30, pressured by Wall Street’s slump. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, edged lower for a fourth consecutive day.

So far Japan has had a light macroeconomic calendar, but it’s having a busy day this Thursday. It will start releasing Retail Trade figures, seen contracting 7.7% in September, after falling 19% in the previous month. Later into the session, the Bank of Japan is having a Monetary Policy Meeting, widely expected to leave the policy on hold but also review its economic forecasts. The country will also release the October Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 31.6 from 32.7 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish in the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame head lower near oversold readings, with the Momentum indicator maintaining its downward strength. Moving averages head firmly lower above the current level, with the 20 SMA currently at around 104.65. A steeper decline could be expected on a clear break below 103.99, the September monthly low.

Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.10

Resistance levels: 104.70 105.05 105.40