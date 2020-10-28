USD/JPY Current price: 104.31
- The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its monetary policy on hold in its monthly meeting.
- Retail Trade in Japan is foreseen plummeting 7.7% in September, Consumer Confidence is also seen declining.
- The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance in the near-term with lower lows at sight.
The Japanese yen strengthened against its American rival in a risk-averse environment, with USD/JPY falling to 104.10, a level that was last seen in September. The pair got to bounce from such low but to stabilize around 104.30, pressured by Wall Street’s slump. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, edged lower for a fourth consecutive day.
So far Japan has had a light macroeconomic calendar, but it’s having a busy day this Thursday. It will start releasing Retail Trade figures, seen contracting 7.7% in September, after falling 19% in the previous month. Later into the session, the Bank of Japan is having a Monetary Policy Meeting, widely expected to leave the policy on hold but also review its economic forecasts. The country will also release the October Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 31.6 from 32.7 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish in the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame head lower near oversold readings, with the Momentum indicator maintaining its downward strength. Moving averages head firmly lower above the current level, with the 20 SMA currently at around 104.65. A steeper decline could be expected on a clear break below 103.99, the September monthly low.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.70 105.05 105.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Risk-off pushed AUD/USD close to 0.7000
The Australian dollar is trading at weekly lows against its American rival after coronavirus-related fears put global equities in sell-off mode. Speculation that the RBA will increase stimulus adds pressure on the Aussie.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1750 as Europe announces more restrictions
Market players sell the common currency amid new restrictive measures coming to countries such as France and Germany, as authorities struggle to curve coronavirus contagions.
XAU/USD hits fresh monthly lows near $1,870 and remains vulnerable
Gold is falling sharply and is down almost two percent, even after trimming losses. XAU/USD tumbled to $1,868/oz reaching the lowest level since late-September.
Bank of Japan will not rely on China for central bank digital currency research
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been under pressure to announce a sovereign digital currency launch officially. However, the head of the central bank's payment system department Kazushige Kamiyama reckons that public support is required for such a move.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.