The USD/JPY pair trades around 109.40, as it bounced from the mentioned low. The bearish potential is high in the near-term, as the 20 SMA accelerated firmly lower below the longer ones, all of them above the current level. In the meantime, the Momentum indicator heads south near daily lows, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 34, reflecting bears´ dominance.

Japan will publish National inflation figures during the upcoming Asian session. The June annual Consumer Price Index is foreseen unchanged from the previous month at -0.1%, while the core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, is expected at 0.2% from 0.1% previously.

The USD/JPY dipped to 109.06, its lowest since May 26, as markets were in risk-off mode. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed over 900 points, its largest one-day slump for the year, as heating US inflation fueled speculation the Federal Reserve will retrieve monetary support sooner than expected. US government bond yields plummeted, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note bottoming at 1.176% and finishing the day sub-1.20%.

