USD/JPY Current Price: 106.72
- US Treasury yields and equities under pressure alongside the greenback.
- Japanese markets will be closed for a second consecutive day amid local holidays.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish but still needs to break the critical 106.60 support level.
The USD/JPY changed course after failing to extend gains above the 107.00 level, down on the day amid the broad dollar’s weakness coupled with the poor performance of Wall Street. Adding to the negative momentum of the pair, US Treasury yields edged lower on the back of dismal US employment-related data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note traded as low as 0.581%, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities fell to a record low of -0.907%. Japanese markets will be closed for a second consecutive day, which means there won’t be macroeconomic data coming from the country.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
Despite still trading within its usual monthly range, the USD/JPY pair is bearish. The 106.60 support level stands in the way for a steeper decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has met sellers around bearish converging 100 and 200 SMA, also below the 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, although having lost their bearish strength. Nevertheless, and while the price keeps pressuring lows despite lower volumes at the end of the day, the risk is skewed to the downside, to be confirmed on a break below 106.60.
Support levels: 106.60 106.20 105.90
Resistance levels: 106.95 107.45 107.80
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.7100 weighed by Wall Street
Despite the broad dollar’s weakness, AUD/USD ends the day in the red amid the poor performance of US equities. Business growth-related data coming up next.
Gold prices falling below psychological $1,900, profit taking ensues
Gold prices are suffering a blow into the bell on Wall Street as profits are taken off. The US dollar is clawing back some ground as equities dwindle into the closing bell on Wall Street.
USD/JPY en route to challenge 106.60 support
USD/JPY trades at the lower end of its latest range, a handful of pips above the critical 106.60 price zone. Large stops suspected below the level.
Fears around the dollar push the crypto value up
Bitcoin has grown 1.5% in a day and changed hands at $9,500. At least in the short term, the coin broke its correlation with the stock market.
WTI dips below $42 per barrel as sentiment shifts to the negative side
WTI has been pulling back over the last hour as sentiment across the financial markets turned sour. The war of words between the US and China is still escalating and the US Secretary of State Pompeo is set to speak about recent developments later in the session.