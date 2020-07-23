USD/JPY Current Price: 106.72

US Treasury yields and equities under pressure alongside the greenback.

Japanese markets will be closed for a second consecutive day amid local holidays.

USD/JPY is technically bearish but still needs to break the critical 106.60 support level.

The USD/JPY changed course after failing to extend gains above the 107.00 level, down on the day amid the broad dollar’s weakness coupled with the poor performance of Wall Street. Adding to the negative momentum of the pair, US Treasury yields edged lower on the back of dismal US employment-related data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note traded as low as 0.581%, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities fell to a record low of -0.907%. Japanese markets will be closed for a second consecutive day, which means there won’t be macroeconomic data coming from the country.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

Despite still trading within its usual monthly range, the USD/JPY pair is bearish. The 106.60 support level stands in the way for a steeper decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has met sellers around bearish converging 100 and 200 SMA, also below the 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, although having lost their bearish strength. Nevertheless, and while the price keeps pressuring lows despite lower volumes at the end of the day, the risk is skewed to the downside, to be confirmed on a break below 106.60.

Support levels: 106.60 106.20 105.90

Resistance levels: 106.95 107.45 107.80