USD/JPY Current Price: 106.02
- Japan’s economy contracted at a record annualized pace of 27.8% in the second quarter of the year.
- US Treasury yields continued to retreat weighed by coronavirus concerns.
- USD/JPY to extend its decline on another attempt to break below 105.95.
The USD/JPY pair amid subdued dollar’s demand, now trading near a daily low of 105.93. Also, US Treasury yields fell further, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note down to 0.67%, weighed by coronavirus concerns. The country has recorded over 5.4 million cases, while the death toll surpassed 170K. At the same time, the number of new cases has been decreasing but also testing, raising concerns about whether the numbers are reliable.
Japan published its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which came in at -7.8% for the three months to June, down at an annualized pace of 27.8%, worse than anticipated and a record contraction. The country also reported June Industrial Production, which fell 18.2% YoY, and Capacity Utilization, which was up 1.9% in the month. The dismal growth figure dented the market’s mood throughout the day. Japan won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has stopped its intraday slump around the 38.2% retracement of its 106.18/107.04 rally at 105.95, bouncing just modestly from the level. The 4-hour chart, however, shows that the risk remains skewed to the downside, as technical indicators remain near daily lows without signs of downward exhaustion. The 20 SMA has turned south, well above the current level, while the pair is also developing below a bearish 200 SMA.
Support levels: 105.95 105.60 105.20
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.80 107.10
