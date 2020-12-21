USD/JPY Current price: 103.32

Risk-off sentiment kept the USD/JPY pair below the 104.00 level.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer until next Wednesday.

USD/JPY is technically bearish, fresh lows at sight on a break below 103.15.

Demand for the American currency on the run to safety sent USD/JPY to an intraday high of 103.88, from where the pair retreated to end the day pretty much unchanged from Friday’s close in the 103.30 price zone. The pair had limited bullish scope as global equities, and government bond yields were trading sharply lower. Wall Street managed to trim its early losses ahead of the close, while US Treasury yields also recovered the ground lost.

Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data, and the calendar will remain empty until next Wednesday when the Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting, and the country will release the October Leading Economic Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance. In the 4-hour chart, it met sellers around its 20 SMA, which heads firmly lower at around 103.90. The longer moving averages also present bearish slopes well above the shorter ones. Technical indicators turned flat within negative levels, indicating absent buying interest. The pair could accelerate its decline on a break below 103.15, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30