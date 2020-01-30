USD/JPY Current price: 108.92
- An on-hold Fed and coronavirus fears weighed on the market.
- US to release the preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP, foreseen at 2.1%.
- USD/JPY to resume its decline on a break below 108.65.
The US Federal Reserve failed to give the dollar an impulse on Wednesday, leaving its monetary policy unchanged and pretty much repeating the December statement. Wall Street trimmed most of its gains ahead of the close, with the three major indexes finishing the day little changed. The Asian session brought back concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases reported continues to increase. Asian and European equities are down, spurring demand for safe-haven assets.
The USD/JPY pair trades at around 108.90, not far above a daily low of 108.80, driven by the market’s sentiment as the Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer today. The US, on the other hand, will publish the preliminary estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product foreseen at 2.1%, matching the final estimate of Q3. An upbeat reading will likely result in the greenback recovering its bullish stance.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
Given that the USD/JPY pair is trading below the 109.00 level, the risk is skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the price is also developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators stand within negative levels, although without directional strength, also suggesting additional declines ahead. The main support now is 108.65, the 61.8% retracement of its early January rally.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
