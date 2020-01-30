USD/JPY Current price: 108.92

An on-hold Fed and coronavirus fears weighed on the market.

US to release the preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP, foreseen at 2.1%.

USD/JPY to resume its decline on a break below 108.65.

The US Federal Reserve failed to give the dollar an impulse on Wednesday, leaving its monetary policy unchanged and pretty much repeating the December statement. Wall Street trimmed most of its gains ahead of the close, with the three major indexes finishing the day little changed. The Asian session brought back concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases reported continues to increase. Asian and European equities are down, spurring demand for safe-haven assets.

The USD/JPY pair trades at around 108.90, not far above a daily low of 108.80, driven by the market’s sentiment as the Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer today. The US, on the other hand, will publish the preliminary estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product foreseen at 2.1%, matching the final estimate of Q3. An upbeat reading will likely result in the greenback recovering its bullish stance.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

Given that the USD/JPY pair is trading below the 109.00 level, the risk is skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the price is also developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators stand within negative levels, although without directional strength, also suggesting additional declines ahead. The main support now is 108.65, the 61.8% retracement of its early January rally.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.65