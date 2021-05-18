USD/JPY Current price: 108.88
- Japan’s economic growth contracted by 1.3% in the first quarter of the year.
- US Treasury yields held stable, failing to provide clear directional clues.
- USD/JPY is at risk of extending its decline, mainly on a break below 108.65.
The USD/JPY pair fell for a fourth consecutive day and lost the 109.00 threshold. The pair fell on the back of the persistent dollar’s weakness toward 108.82 during the European morning, consolidating losses through the rest of the day. Meanwhile, stocks traded mixed, while government bond yields held within familiar levels, failing to provide directional clues to the pair.
On the data front, Japan published the Gross Domestic Product, which contracted by 1.3% in the first quarter of the year, and by 5.1% yearly basis, worse than anticipated. On a positive note, the March Tertiary Industry Index rose 1.1% MoM vs the -0.1% expected. The country will publish March Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production during the upcoming Asian session, the latter seen up 0.6% MoM.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.90 heading into the Asian opening, bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair broke below its moving averages, meeting sellers on attempts to recover above its 100 SMA. The 20 SMA turned lower above the longer ones, indicating increasing selling interest. Meanwhile, technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative levels, favoring another leg lower, mainly on a break below 108.65, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.80
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.80 110.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. US housing figures were mixed. The Fed's Bostic is set to speak later.
GBP/USD extends corrective slide below 1.4200
GBP/USD trades around 1.4180, retreating from 1.4219, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8% as the reopening continues. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.