USD/JPY Current price: 108.88

Japan’s economic growth contracted by 1.3% in the first quarter of the year.

US Treasury yields held stable, failing to provide clear directional clues.

USD/JPY is at risk of extending its decline, mainly on a break below 108.65.

The USD/JPY pair fell for a fourth consecutive day and lost the 109.00 threshold. The pair fell on the back of the persistent dollar’s weakness toward 108.82 during the European morning, consolidating losses through the rest of the day. Meanwhile, stocks traded mixed, while government bond yields held within familiar levels, failing to provide directional clues to the pair.

On the data front, Japan published the Gross Domestic Product, which contracted by 1.3% in the first quarter of the year, and by 5.1% yearly basis, worse than anticipated. On a positive note, the March Tertiary Industry Index rose 1.1% MoM vs the -0.1% expected. The country will publish March Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production during the upcoming Asian session, the latter seen up 0.6% MoM.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.90 heading into the Asian opening, bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair broke below its moving averages, meeting sellers on attempts to recover above its 100 SMA. The 20 SMA turned lower above the longer ones, indicating increasing selling interest. Meanwhile, technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative levels, favoring another leg lower, mainly on a break below 108.65, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.80

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.80 110.10