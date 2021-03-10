USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish potential remains limited despite yields’ retreating

USD/JPY Current price: 108.44
- US Treasury yields edged lower, maintaining the greenback under selling pressure.
- The Japanese February Producer Price Index is foreseen at -0.7% YoY.
- USD/JPY trades at the lower end of its latest range, poised to ease further.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 108.33 early in the American session, managing to recover some ground ahead of the close to settle around 108.40. Major pairs were confined to familiar levels this Wednesday, with the dollar weaker amid poor US data and easing US Treasury yields. The US government auctioned 10-year notes at 1.523%, which were hovering around 1.51% ahead of the auction.
Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data on Wednesday but will release on Thursday the February Producer Price Index, foreseen at -0.7% YoY.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair consolidates its latest retracement and could correct further lower during the upcoming sessions, although there are no signs of a bearish turn. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has spent the day around a flat 20 SMA, now below it, while the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level. The Momentum indicator heads south within negative levels, but the RSI indicator is stable around 53.
Support levels: 108.05 107.70 107.25
Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65
