USD/JPY Current price: 105.00

The market keeps dumping the greenback ahead of first-tier events in the US.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged.

USD/JPY battling with 105.00 and at risk of extending the decline towards 104.40.

The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 105.00 figure, as the dollar remains the weakest ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement later today and the preliminary estimate of Q2 GDP on Thursday. Equities are struggling for direction, with European indexes trading mixed, yet around their opening levels. US Treasury yields, in the meantime trade uneventfully around Tuesday closing levels.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the day, while the US will publish the June Goods Trade Balance and Pending Home sales for the same month. The focus, however, will be the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. US policymakers are expected to maintain the current policy unchanged, although Powell’s speech could shed some light over future developments.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has reached a fresh 4-month low at 104.76, retaining its bearish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum indicator recovers within negative levels, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 30. The 20 SMA maintains its strong bearish slope above the current level, currently around 105.45. Renewed selling pressure below 104.90 should expose the 104.40 region, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 104.90 104.45 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.25 105.60 106.00