USD/JPY Current price: 103.30

Japanese data beat expectations but continued to indicate economic contraction.

Japan Leading Economic Index is foreseen improving to 88.6 in September.

USD/JPY is at risk of falling further despite rallying high-yielding assets.

The USD/JPY pair plunged to 103.17, its lowest since last March, finishing the week with losses in the 103.30 price zone. The pair fell on the back of persistent dollar’s weakness, and despite stocks rallied throughout the week. The poor performance of equities on equities added pressure on the pair on Friday. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, recovered ground at the end of the week, following an upbeat US jobs’ report.

Japanese data released at the end of the week came in better than anticipated, although still indicating economic contraction. Labor Cash Earnings were down by 0.9% YoY in September, while Overall House Spending was down 10.2%. This Monday, the country will publish the preliminary estimate of the September Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 88.6 from 88.4 in August. It will also publish the Coincident Index for the same period, expected to have decreased to 79 from 79.2.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline. The daily chart shows that the 20 DMA has accelerated its decline, below the larger ones, and well above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, consolidating weekly losses. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower around 104.05, as technical indicators corrected oversold conditions but hold well below their midlines. The main support is March 12 low at 103.07, with further declines expected on a break below such level.

Support levels: 103.05 102.70 102.25

Resistance levels: 103.70 104.05 104.50