USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish outside day candle, T-yield below 200-DMA & yield curve flattens

Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report and wage growth numbers were anything but encouraging. The US trade deficit widened as well. The dismal data releases pushed the 10-year treasury yield below its 200-DMA and to 2.141% on Friday; the lowest level since November 10. The yield curve flattened - the spread between two- and 10-year yields shrank to 87 basis points, the least since October.

As discussed in the reports last week, the flattening of the yield curve is bad for the US dollar. No wonder, the Dollar-Yen pair fell to 110.33 and the Friday’s candle, as can be seen on the daily chart below, was a bearish outside day candle.

Daily chart

50-DMA and 100-DMA have topped out.

The 200-DMA is seen offering support around 110.19 levels.

The Friday’s bearish outside day candle engulfed the activity seen in the previous four trading days. Friday’s close was also the weakest since April 25.

The price action adds credence to the bearish RSI and MACD and indicates potential for a break below 110.00 levels. A daily close below 110.00 would open doors for a re-test of 108.13 (recent low).

Weekly chart - A higher bottom formation?