USD/JPY Current price: 104.02
- Investors are cautious this Tuesday waiting for Brexit news.
- Japan’s Q3 GDP was upwardly revised to 5.3% QoQ.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish intraday, needs to extend its decline below 103.50.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates around 104.00 this Tuesday, as the greenback remains weak while investors are cautious ahead of fundamental updates. Brexit drama is still the main market’s motor amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar this week. News that some countries have kick-started covid immunization is somehow offsetting concerns about the economic future. Equities hover around their opening levels, while government debt yields are posting a modest recovery.
Meanwhile, Japan published mixed data at the beginning of the day, as the Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 5.3% QoQ in Q3, while the Eco Watchers Survey showed a contraction in the current economic sentiment, from 54.5 to 45.6 in November. The US session will bring the November NIFB Business Optimism Index and Q3 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Cost.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s trading a handful of pips below all of its moving averages, as the 20 SMA gains bearish traction below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain flat, the Momentum around its midline, and the RSI around 44. The pair has an immediate support area around 103.85 and a more relevant one at 103.50. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below this last.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10
