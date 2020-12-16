USD/JPY Current price: 103.41

US Federal Reserve announcement sent the greenback down across the board.

The Japanese trade surplus was ¥366.8 billion in November, well below expected.

USD/JPY is on track to extend its current decline to sub-103.00 levels.

The USD/JPY pair fell to a fresh monthly low of 103.25 this Wednesday, as the greenback plummeted on the back of the market’s hopes. The pair neared June 2020 low at 103.17, bouncing ahead of the Fed’s announcement, as poor US data dented investors’ mood. The rally continued within the central bank event, with the pair peaking at 103.91 for the day. Still, the poor tone of equities and subdued dollar’s demand resulted in the pair settling around 103.50.

Data wise, Japan published its November Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥366.8 billion, missing the market’s expectations. Imports in the mentioned month fell by 11.1% while exported plunged 4.2%, both well below expected. The country won’t release relevant data this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday advance was quickly rejected by selling interest aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps moving away from the longer ones. Technical indicators recovered within negative levels but lost their positive momentum once nearing their midlines. Bears retain control of the pair, with a stepper decline expected now on a break below 103.15.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.75