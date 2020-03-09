Current Price: 102.30
- Yen soars as financial markets plunge on price wars in the crude oil market.
- A new uncertainty sends USD/JPY sharply lower.
A historic day for financial markets. Equity prices tumbled worldwide, and government bond yields dropped further. In the US for the first time, the entire curve fell below 1%. The fly to safety benefited the yen that rose sharply across the board. The currency was the best performer on the day Wall Street tumbled again. As long as market sentiment remains dominated by risk aversion, the yen will remain strong. A decline of USD/JPY below 100.00 is not seen as something improbable at the moment and more events like the 300-pips decline of Monday’s Asian session should not be ruled out. Fear is driving investors currently. A rebound in equity markets or even in USD/JPY, will likely be seen as a correction and probably as an opportunity to sell again. Potential announcements like bold monetary easing or a coordinated global fiscal expansion could spark a recovery of the dollar versus the yen.
USD/JPY Short-term technical outlook
Fear more than technicals are the critical driver at the moment for USD/JPY. The decline found support above 101.00. The rebound that followed was not strong enough to change the short-term bearish bias. Price is offering some signs of stabilization, but a decline below 101.80 could activate more volatility and a test of 101.55. Below the next support area arises at 101.00. A slide below 101.00 would set the attention on 100.00. If risk aversion persists volatile and prices under 100.00 should be on the cards. Over the short-term, a recovery above 102.80 (14.6% Fibonacci level of the slide from February 20) it could extend toward 103.50. Above, the upside should be limited by 104.20/30.
Support levels: 101.55 101.00 100.70
Resistance levels: 102.65 103.50 105.00
