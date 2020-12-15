USD/JPY Current price: 104.05

Lockdowns in Europe and the US hurt the market’s sentiment.

Speculative interest awaits first-tier events to take place later in the week.

USD/JPY is neutral in the near-term but far below a daily descendant trend line.

The American dollar strengthened early Tuesday on a dismal market mood, with USD/JPY trading as high as 104.14, amid the resurgent dollar’s demand. Investors´ anxiety results from Brexit jitters and resurgent coronavirus cases, resulting in massive lockdowns in the northern hemisphere. London, Germany and the Netherlands were the latest to announce tight measures, while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city needs to prepare for a full shutdown, as the number of hospitalizations keeps growing.

Demand for the greenback eases as European indexes trim early losses and post modest intraday gains. Major pairs continue to trade within familiar levels, waiting for first-tier events that would take place later in the week. Today, Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data while the US will publish November Industrial Production, seen posting a modest 0.3% advance, and Capacity Utilization for the same month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair remains lifeless around 104.00, neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is hovering around its 20 SMA while below the longer ones, as the RSI indicator consolidates around 50. The Momentum indicator heads higher but lacks strength enough. In the wider perspective, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair continues to trade well below a long-term descendant trend line coming from March’s high, currently around 105.10.

Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10

Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10