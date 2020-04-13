USD/JPY Current Price: 107.60

Wall Street opened the week with a sour tone, yields posted modest advances.

Japan Money Supply rose in March by 3.3% YoY, above the previous.

USD/JPY turned bearish in the short-term, amid increased demand for safety.

The USD/JPY pair fell to its lowest in over a week, as the American currency maintained its weak tone, while Wall Street edged lower, following a long weekend in the US. The Japanese yen appreciated in a scenario were equities fell, but Treasury yields advanced within range. Furthermore, spot gold reached a multi-year high, somehow indicating renewed demand for safe-haven assets.

At the beginning of the day, Japan reported that Money Supply in March was up by 3.3% when compared to a year earlier, compared to 3.0%. There won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases in the country this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading a few pips above its daily low of 107.49 and bearish, as it broke below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 107.65. In the 4-hour chart, the decline has extended below all moving averages, with the 20 SMA slowly turning south between the larger ones. Technical indicators in the meantime, ease within negative levels, with the RSI currently at oversold levels.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50