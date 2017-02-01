USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish divergence, golden cross ahead of US wage growth release

The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 118.66 on December 15 before turning sideways and hitting a low of 116.04 on Dec 30. At the time of writing, the spot was trading around 117.40 levels. The sideways action despite the Fed rate hike in December and the hawkish dot plot suggests the bullish momentum may have run out of steam.

Technicals - Potential for correction

Daily chart - Bearish price RSI divergence

The bearish price RSI divergence adds credence to the loss of bullish momentum suggested by the sideways action post December Fed. A sell-off to 115.00-114.82 cannot be ruled out as long as prices do not see a daily close above 118.66.

Golden cross - A lagging indicator

Monthly chart

The golden cross - a bullish crossover between 50-DMA and 200-DMA - is a lagging indicator… especially on the monthly time frame. What it means is that a confirmation of the golden cross is often followed by a correction.

The golden cross on the monthly time frame was confirmed last month. On the daily time frame, the golden cross was confirmed on December 5.

Since then, the bullish momentum has weakened. Also note, the golden cross was followed by the bearish price-RSI divergence. Overall, the charts suggest the pair is poised for a correction.

Don’t trust the hawkish Fed dot plot

The Fed promised four rate hikes in 2016 and delivered just one. Thus, there is no reason to believe the Fed would actually hike rates three times in 2017.

Focus on US wage growth

The main event for this week is the US wage growth figures, which will be released this Friday along with the December non-farm payrolls print. A weak wage growth figure could derail the dollar rally.

Donald Trump‘s next big day is scheduled for Friday, January 20 2017 when he will be sworn in on the steps of the US Capitol at noon. Caution ahead of January 20 could strengthen the bid tone around the traditional safe havens.