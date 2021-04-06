USD/JPY Current price: 109.84

Japan’s February Leading Economic Index is foreseen at 100.7.

Falling US Treasury yields backed the USD/JPY bearish case.

USD/JPY is poised to extend its decline in the near-term.

Falling US Treasury yields dragged USD/JPY below the 110.00 figure, with the pair bottoming for the day at 109.66. Equities traded mixed, with Asian indexes down and European ones up. Wall Street also traded mixed but held near their opening levels. As per Treasury yields, that on the 10-year note fell to 1.66%, with the greenback turning south once the yield pierced the 1.70% threshold.

Japan published at the beginning of the day February Labor Cash Earnings, which printed at -0.2% YoY, and Overall Household Spending, which fell by 6.6% YoY, much worse than the -2.1% expected. This Wednesday, the country will release the preliminary estimate of the February Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 100.7 from 98.5, and the Coincident Index for the same month, expected at 89.8 from 90.3 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair hovers around 109.80 ahead of the Asian opening and is poised to extend its slump. The 4-hour chart shows that it has met sellers around a now bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes near oversold levels. The 100 SMA maintains its bullish slope, providing dynamic support around 109.50. Selling interest will likely increase on a break below this last.

Support levels: 109.50 109.15 108.70

Resistance levels: 109.5 110.30 110.65