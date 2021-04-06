USD/JPY Current price: 109.84
- Japan’s February Leading Economic Index is foreseen at 100.7.
- Falling US Treasury yields backed the USD/JPY bearish case.
- USD/JPY is poised to extend its decline in the near-term.
Falling US Treasury yields dragged USD/JPY below the 110.00 figure, with the pair bottoming for the day at 109.66. Equities traded mixed, with Asian indexes down and European ones up. Wall Street also traded mixed but held near their opening levels. As per Treasury yields, that on the 10-year note fell to 1.66%, with the greenback turning south once the yield pierced the 1.70% threshold.
Japan published at the beginning of the day February Labor Cash Earnings, which printed at -0.2% YoY, and Overall Household Spending, which fell by 6.6% YoY, much worse than the -2.1% expected. This Wednesday, the country will release the preliminary estimate of the February Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 100.7 from 98.5, and the Coincident Index for the same month, expected at 89.8 from 90.3 previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair hovers around 109.80 ahead of the Asian opening and is poised to extend its slump. The 4-hour chart shows that it has met sellers around a now bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes near oversold levels. The 100 SMA maintains its bullish slope, providing dynamic support around 109.50. Selling interest will likely increase on a break below this last.
Support levels: 109.50 109.15 108.70
Resistance levels: 109.5 110.30 110.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD back in the $1740s as dollar and yields slide
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been firmly on the front foot in recent trade, having recently lept back into the $1740s, an impressive recovery from last week’s $1680ish lows.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.