USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish continuation pattern, eyes monthly 200-MA of 106.00

The bears finally managed to score an end of the day close below 108.72 [50% Fib of 2016 low-Dec 2016 high]. The bearish breakdown of the sideways range yesterday has been followed by a drop to 107.58; the lowest level since November 2016.

Weak Treasury yields hurt US dollar

The decline in the Dollar-Yen pair is in line with the drop in the US 10-year treasury yield to 2.016%; the lowest level since US elections. The following charts suggest there is scope for a further decline in the treasury yields-

US-Japan 10-year yield spread

The spread now stands at 203 basis points.

The support of Q2 low has been breached, which adds credence to the falling top formation and indicates the spread could decline further to 190 basis points in the coming days.

US Treasury yield curve

The curve or the spread between the US 10-year yield and the 2-year yield narrowed to one-year low of 77 basis points

A flatter yield curve is bearish for the USD, given the focus is on the long-term inflation differential.

Fed is running ahead of the curve

The situation has changed over the last 12 months. The Fed now stands ahead of the curve, given the low inflation. Furthermore, the new normal interest rates are seen around 2%-2.25%. Thus, the Fed is likely to be very slow with the rate hikes.

The yield curve would steepen [long duration yields would spike] only if-

Inflation shows signs of life

And/or the pace of balance sheet taper is faster than expected

Markets do not expect a spike in inflation, plus the Fed is expected to trim the balance sheet at a glacial pace.

Technicals - Bearish continuation pattern confirmed

Daily chart

The downside break of the channel signals the continuation of the sell-off from the recent December 2016 high of 118.66.

The 14-day RSI is bearish and shows scope for an extension of sell-off

Monthly chart - Strong Support at 105.98

The rising trend line is seen offering support at 105.98, which is also the monthly 200-MA level.

What we have here is a big symmetrical triangle formation.

On a larger scheme of things, the outlook would turn bullish only if the spot sees a bullish break of the symmetrical triangle.

View