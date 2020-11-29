USD/JPY Current price: 104.08

Japan will publish this Monday Industrial Production and Retail Sales data.

US Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY.

USD/JPY is at risk of falling sharply on a break below the 103.50 support.

The USD/JPY eased on Friday to finish the week with modest gains a few pips above the 104.00 figure. The slide came as a result of the broad dollar’s weakness, limited by the positive tone of global equities, as all major indexes managed to post daily gains on Friday. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields fell on Friday, adding pressure on the pair.

Japan published November Tokyo inflation figures, which came in worse than anticipated. The annual CPI contracted to -0.7%, while the core annual inflation came in at -0.2%. Early on Monday, Japan will publish the preliminary estimate of October Industrial Production, foreseen falling by 14.5% YoY, and October Retail Trade, expected to have contracted by 7.7% YoY.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to technical readings in the daily chart, which shows that it fell further below a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame maintain their strong bearish slopes within negative levels. The 4-hour chart also favors a bearish continuation, as the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators consolidate below their midlines.

Support levels: 103.90 103.50 103.15

Resistance levels: 104.65 105.00 105.40