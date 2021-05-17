USD/JPY Current price: 109.19
- The poor performance of equities and steady US Treasury yields weighed on USD/JPY.
- Japan’s Gross Domestic Product foreseen at -1.2% QoQ in the first quarter of the year.
- USD/JPY has turned lower, but it is not yet on the bearish path.
The broad dollar’s weakness and the poor performance of high-yielding stocks took their toll on the USD/JPY pair in the American afternoon, sending the pair down toward the 109.00 price zone. US Treasury yields ticked higher at the daily opening but closed the day pretty much unchanged, with the yield on the 10-year note hovering around 1.63%.
At the beginning of the day, Japan published the April Producer Price Index, which was up 3.6% YoY, beating the 3.1% expected. The country also published April Machine Tool Orders, which were up by a whopping 120.8% YoY, after surging by 65.1% in the previous month. Early on Tuesday, Japan will publish the preliminary estimate of its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, expected at -1.2% QoQ, down from the previous 2.8%, and the March Tertiary Industry Index, previously at 7.3%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair currently trades in the 109.20 price zone, offering a bearish stance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have extended their slides within negative levels at the beginning of the day, now consolidating daily losses with limited downward slopes. The same chart shows that the pair is currently struggling around a flat 200 SMA while below the 20 SMA. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 108.70, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 108.70 108.15 107.80
Resistance levels: 109.40 109.80 110.10
