USD/JPY Current price: 105.09

The Japanese yen appreciated after US Mnuchin spurred risk-aversion.

Wall Street trimmed early gains and turned red as a US stimulus package seems unlikely.

USD/JPY pressuring fresh weekly lows and at risk of falling further.

The USD/JPY pair edged lower in the latest US session, falling to 105.03 and finishing the day a handful of pips above this last. The slump followed a similar behavior in Wall Street, triggered by news indicating that a possible US coronavirus aid package wouldn’t be likely before the presidential election. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, remain near weekly lows although they saw little action throughout the day.

Japanese data published at the beginning of the day was disappointing, as Industrial Production rose 1% MoM in August, below the 1.7% expected. Yearly basis, Industrial Production fell 13.8%. Capacity Utilization in the same period, rose 2.9% missing the expected 3.6%. This Thursday, the country will publish the August Tertiary Industry Index, previously at -0.5%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, trading at fresh weekly lows and poised to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator aims to recover within negative levels, but the RSI keeps heading south around 30, supporting a bearish continuation in the near-term.

Support levels: 105.00 104.65 104.20

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60