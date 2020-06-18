USD/JPY Current Price: 106.82
- Risk-off related to tensions in Asia and new cases of coronavirus weighed on the pair.
- Japan will publish its National inflation, foreseen in May at 0.1% YoY.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, immediate support at 106.60.
The USD/JPY pair is ending this Thursday just below the 107.00 figure, having posted a daily low of 106.66. The Japanese currency benefited from its safe-haven condition as fears dominated the markets throughout the day. Geopolitical tensions in Asia and reports of new coronavirus outbreaks were behind the sour mood. Most global indexes closed in the red, although the NASDAQ managed to post a modest intraday advance. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, eased, with the yield on the 10-year note down to 0.70%.
Japan didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data at the beginning of the day, but this Friday, the country will publish May National inflation, seen up by 0.1% YoY. Also, the Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has tried to recover above the 107.00 level, peaking at 107.12, but spent most of the day below the level. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level and above the larger ones, skewing the risk to the downside. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within negative levels, also favoring a bearish continuation in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20
