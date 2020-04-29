USD/JPY Current Price: 106.61
- The Japanese yen appreciated despite the upbeat tone of global equities.
- Japan has a busy macroeconomic calendar this Thursday, sales, production seen plummeting.
- USD/JPY down for a fifth consecutive day and poised to extend its decline.
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to 106.35, a fresh monthly low, ending Thursday a handful of pips above this last. The pair was unable to recover ground, despite the strong rebound in the market’s mood, as speculative interest was not interest in the greenback. US indexes reached fresh seven-week highs while US Treasury yields posted a modest daily advance, underpinned by hopes a drug against COVID-19 is producing results in tests, and the words from US Federal Reserve’s chief, Jerome Powell, who made it clear that the central bank will continue to support the economy throughout the current crisis.
Japan returns from a holiday with the release of March Retail Trade data, seen down by 4.7% when compared to a year earlier. The country will also publish the preliminary estimate of March Industrial Production, seen down by 5.2%. Later in the Asian session, the country will publish housing data and the April Consumer Confidence Index, previously at 30.9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading at around 106.60, with its bearish stance still in place. It’s down for a fifth consecutive day, with no signs of changing course. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA continues to head south above the current level, now around 107.00, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, the Momentum flat and the RSI turning lower at around 32. The next relevant support comes at 106.10, with a break below it opening the door for a decline sub-105.00 during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 106.50 106.10 105.80
Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70
