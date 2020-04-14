USD/JPY Current Price: 107.20

US Treasury yields ended the day flat amid stabilising coronavirus-numbers.

USD/JPY bearish in the short-term, eyeing a test of the next relevant support at 106.50.

The USD/JPY pair fell for a fourth consecutive day to trade as low as 106.97 a level that was last seen on April 2. The Japanese currency benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness, surging despite the better market mood that led to most global equities to close in the green. Treasury yields ended the day flat amid stabilising coronavirus-numbers. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce so far this week, with nothing relevant to report this Wednesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has managed to regain the 107.00 threshold ahead of the close but remained below 107.50, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run and the immediate resistance. According to the 4-hour chart, the pair is bearish, as it has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, with moderated bearish strength, anyway skewing the risk to the downside. The next relevant support and bearish target is 106.50, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.50 107.80 108.10