USD/JPY Current Price: 107.20
- US Treasury yields ended the day flat amid stabilising coronavirus-numbers.
- USD/JPY bearish in the short-term, eyeing a test of the next relevant support at 106.50.
The USD/JPY pair fell for a fourth consecutive day to trade as low as 106.97 a level that was last seen on April 2. The Japanese currency benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness, surging despite the better market mood that led to most global equities to close in the green. Treasury yields ended the day flat amid stabilising coronavirus-numbers. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce so far this week, with nothing relevant to report this Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has managed to regain the 107.00 threshold ahead of the close but remained below 107.50, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run and the immediate resistance. According to the 4-hour chart, the pair is bearish, as it has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, with moderated bearish strength, anyway skewing the risk to the downside. The next relevant support and bearish target is 106.50, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.80 108.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as the dollar’s negative rout continues
The greenback remains the weakest amid a better market mood, spurred by upbeat Chinese data and flattening coronavirus-related curves, mainly in Europe.
Aussie rally to be challenged by Australian employment data
AUD/USD retains gains above 0.6400 underpinned by rallying equities and gold, this last at fresh multi-year highs. Australian economy expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break above $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Ripple has decided to add new features to its Xpring solution that would make the entire blockchain more efficient to be used by clients. This is going to help the way in which financial companies send and receive transactions through the XRP Ledger.
Gold Price Analysis: No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals
Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth.