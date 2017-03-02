USD/JPY Forecast: bearish breakout increasingly likely

USD/JPY Current price: 112.85

The USD/JPY pair retreated from a daily high of 113.45 following the release of a mixed US employment report, which showed that the US economy added 227,000 new jobs in January, but also that wages rose by less than expected and that the unemployment rate up ticked to 4.8%. The fact that wages' growth remains weak is a stone in FED´s path towards a rate hike, weighing negatively in the greenback across the board. The pair fell back below the 113.00 mark, and while the 112.00 seems far away at the moment, the risk of a bearish breakout is high. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price was unable to establish above a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have now turned south, and are about to cross their mid-lines ahead of Wall Street's opening. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings are biased lower within negative territory, whilst the price is developing well below its 100 SMA, in line with further declines, particularly on a break below 112.57, the post-Payroll low.

Support levels: 112.55 112.00 111.65

Resistance levels: 112.80 113.25 113.60